How many reviews in IPL 2022: Why have number of DRS reviews changed for 2022 IPL?

How many reviews in IPL 2022: Introduced in 2018 and until the previous edition of the league, each team got one review per innings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have come up with a small set of change in rules and some minor tweaks as the Indian Premier League’s 15th season is set to begin from March 26.

Following the MCC’s guidelines which introduced the ‘new catch rule’ nearly a week ago, the IPL, without further ado, would toe in line with the implementation of the same from the opening encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

As per the rule, post a caught dismissal, the incoming batter would be the one who would farm the strike, regardless whether the two batters on the pitch crossed over at the point of the catch being taken or not. The rule does not apply in case the dismissal takes place on the final delivery of the Over. Read more on the reason behind the rule change here.

How many reviews in IPL 2022

The ten franchises would also be granted the privilege of an extra unsuccessful review, as the imminent season would witness not one, but two DRS’ in place.

The DRS, which was introduced during the 2018 edition of the league, handed each team one unsuccessful review per innings. The same has now been increased to two in an attempt to reduce the on-field human errors on part of the umpire to the least possible.

As was the case since the DRS came to the fore, the third umpire would have access to both the Ultra Edge and ball-tracking technology to either uphold the on-field umpire’s decision, or reverse the same.

For those unaware, teams do not lose a review, in case it turns out to be a successful one upon challenged.