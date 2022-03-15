IPL new rules 2022: One more unsuccessful DRS and new catch rule to be implemented in IPL 2022

IPL new rules 2022: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will witness changes to three major rules.

Having first successfully implemented during The Hundred 2021, a new catch rule, now also part of international cricket, will also be followed during the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

According to the new rule, a new batter will always take strike post a catching dismissal in spite of the batters crossing each other at the point of a catch being taken. The only exception to this will be when a catching dismissal will occur on the last ball of an over. Much like most cricketing dismissals, a new batter won’t take strike on the first ball of an over in this situation as well.

The rule was introduced to deny a batting team any advantage of players crossing over to bring a set or a more skilled batter to the strike even after a bowler picking a wicket. Even an additional ball or two bowled to a set or more skilled batter has it in it to favour a batting team especially in modern-day white-ball cricket.

IPL new rules 2022

Teams hit by COVID-19 and another unsuccessful DRS per innings are the other two major rule changes which will be observed in IPL 2022.

Although COVID-19 cases in India have been on a steep decline, COVID-19 rule change will prevent an affected team from losing out on a couple of points without even entering the field. Just like matches were postponed upon a team not being able to field 11 players due to COVID-19 outburst during Big Bash League 2021-22, the same will happen in IPL 2022 as well.

While an IPL team will have to have 12 fit players (Playing XI and one substitute) for a match to be played, it is worth mentioning that this wasn’t the case in IPL 2021. A similar case in the 14th season of the IPL would’ve resulted in a team with the available number of players gaining two points.

Number of reviews in IPL 2022

It was in IPL 2018, less than a year after DRS was made mandatory in T20Is, that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had decided to introduce the review system in the IPL as well.

In four seasons since then, a team used to receive one unsuccessful DRS per innings. This number is all set to be increased to two from IPL 2022 to provide more cushion to players in order to eliminate false decisions in the biggest T20 league across the globe.