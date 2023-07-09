How Much Does Ben Stokes Earn As Match Fee, Annual ECB Contract And IPL Salary

Ben Stokes has emerged to be one of the leading players in international cricket of late. Promotion to the post of England Test captain and tasting success right away with the much-famed ‘Bazball‘ approach has had an effect in his overall earnings as well which has swelled up to more than a million dollars annually.

As per the beginning of the ongoing year, Stokes is one of the highest-earning English cricketers with a reported net worth of approximately 13 million dollars or INR 105 crore.

A host of brand endorsements, personal property, and a record- breaking IPL deal this year has only added to his overall net worth in the past few months.

Ben Stokes Match Fee

Ben Stokes is part of elite list of English players who are part of England and Wales Cricket Board’s annual central contract. As per various media reports, the 32-year-old, just like other England men’s cricketer, earns 14,500 Pounds per Test match and 4,500 pounds per White Ball Match.

Ben Stokes Salary As Per ECB Contract

The England Test captain is reportedly the highest-paid player by the ECB with him being part of their central contract. As part of this very contract, Stokes’ salary ranges from 650,000 pounds to 1 million pounds per year for Test matches. As part of the White Ball contract, his salary ranges from 2,75000 pounds to 3,50,000 pounds per year.

Thus, his annual salary tunes up to 900,000 pounds, which is the highest at present amongst England men’s cricketers under the ECB.

Ben Stokes IPL Salary

Stokes was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2023 mini auction at a humongous price of INR 16.25 crore. This figure tied him alongside South Africa’s Chris Morris as the third-most expensive signing by a franchise in IPL history.

Prior to CSK, he was also roped in by the Rising Pune Supergiants (2017) and Rajasthan Royals (2018-2021) at INR 14.50 Crore and INR 12.50 crore respectively.

Ben Stokes Brand Endorsement Details

As per Ben Stokes’ official website, he endorses a host of elite international brands in the world’s second-largest sportswear manufacturer Adidas, popular energy drink Red Bull, bat and cricket equipment manufacturer Gunn & Moore (GM), the London Pilsner iconic beer of Mumbai, India’s largest fantasy sports platform Dream 11, Indian whisky brand Royal Stag, and exclusive sports memorabilia website Firma Stella. He is also a brand ambassador for the Seaham Hall Hotel and Spa, located in England’s Durham coast, and promotes the hotel’s luxury residences.

Just the previous month, Adidas had designed personalized shoes for Stokes for the ongoing Ashes series. He and the company had to face some flak for days for having the England flag printed on them.

The Pheonix Management Ground Ltd is responsible for taking care of Stokes’ Ambassador roles for the aforementioned companies and the sponsor commitments.