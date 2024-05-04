Charles Oliveira Labels ‘Conor McGregor’ as the Biggest Fight of His Career but Doubts It Will Ever Happen

Charles Oliveira is looking for his ‘red p*nty night’ with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ is back in the UFC and now everyone wants a slice of that pie. Even 3 years into his absence from the octagon, Mystic Mac remains the biggest draw in the sport. And Charles Oliveira has been wanting to be a part of those PPV sales but doesn’t think McGregor would ever fight him.

This is not the first time ‘Do Bronx’ has called Conor McGregor out. But this is the first time Oliveira has claimed that McGregor was running from him.

Ahead of UFC 301, the Brazilian spoke in an interview with ESPN MMA about wanting to be the backup fighter for McGregor vs. Chandler,

“I don’t think that fight is ever gonna happen he’s always going to run away from me. But every once in a while somebody asks a question, somebody says something. You know, obviously I’d like to be on standby for that fight of course.”

He then went on to talk about how a fight against Conor McGregor would be his biggest fight ever, especially the financial aspect of it. Not just that, it would be a great fight to watch with the Irishman known for his one-punch knockouts, and Oliveira notorious for his never getting knocked out in the last few years.

Regardless, if he had hoped to get McGregor’s attention, he sure has it now. See, if it says Conor McGregor’s name, and is on Twitter, then the Irishman has seen it, heard it, and aims to outlive God, trying to have the last word.

Conor McGregor wants Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler on the same night

Conor McGregor is well and truly back in the game. The UFC’s king of trash talk is not going to let anyone off the handle as he prepares for his return to the octagon. When he heard of Charles Oliveira’s offer to sign up as the backup fighter for UFC 303, McGregor clapped back at the Brazilian on X saying,

Conor McGregor reminded Charles Oliveira of what happened to the last Brazilian he fought in Rio. He called the people of Rio as witnesses to tell ‘Do Bronx’ about his ‘magic paws’. As far as trash talk goes, that was really on the nose but there’s a lot of truth to it. Not about the magic paws, no, of course not! But the last time McGregor fought a Brazilian in Brazil was against the King of Rio, Jose Aldo.

That fight ended in 13 seconds as Aldo fell to a swift left from McGregor, effectively making the Irishman a two-division champion in the UFC.