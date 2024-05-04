Will Kevin Durant Train Under Hakeem Olajuwon À La LeBron James Following The Suns 1st Round Exit?

Getting swept in the playoffs is a hard pill to swallow for any player in the league. It may have been even harder for Kevin Durant to come to terms with being swept in the first round of the postseason, despite boasting a team with multiple All-Stars. So, with the upcoming season in his sight, is Kevin Durant linking up with Hakeem Olajuwon to take his game to the next level?

Kevin Durant recently took to his official Instagram to share a picture with Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon. The picture has no text, emoji, or sticker as KD could just be seen posing next to The Dream.

Seeing Kevin Durant posing with Hakeem Olajuwon has led many to think that the Phoenix Suns forward might want to work on his game. And who better to improve your post-game than the one responsible for giving the world the Dream Shake?

Hakeem was a savant when it came to his game in the post. With commendable footwork, great control over his body, and the ample amount of jabs and fakes he had in his arsenal, Olajuwon was unstoppable in the paint.

Having been swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, Durant may very well be following in the footsteps of LeBron James who worked out with Olajuwon back when he lost the 2011 NBA Finals.

But in fact, KD wasn’t there for Olajuwon per se. He was there to watch Baba Oladotun. Oladotun is the number one ranked freshman in the country and plays for KD’s 15U EYBL squad.

Touted as ‘Baby KD’, Durant pulled up to watch what this freshman had to offer at Nike EYBL Session 2.

Kevin Durant’s love and admiration for Olajuwon

Kevin Durant has always had a love for Hakeem Olajuwon. Watching the Houston Rockets being led to two NBA championships by The Dream, Olajuwon will forever be a legend for the city of Houston and for a lot of players looking to expand their post-game.

Back in 2013, Durant revealed if he was willing to learn from Olajuwon to help his post-game.

“I don’t know how much he can really help me but of course I watched him as a kid and I watch films of him now. I just try to take some stuff out of his game and put it to mine’s, but it’s so hard to try to be like Hakeem Olajuwon. But I’m up for anything.”

Durant even shared the fact that his mother had a crush on Olajuwon.

“My mom had a crush on Olajuwon when I was a kid so that’s all I used to hear in the house, Jordan and Olajuwon, in the house you know you know. And somebody she’s told me to study as a kid, really admire his game, his journey as a man and as a basketball player.”

Given how the Suns’ season came to an end, it would not be the worst idea for KD to take a few pointers from the two-time NBA champion going forward.