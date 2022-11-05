“How often do you get the opportunity to put Virat Kohli in your pocket”: Craig Ervine confident about Zimbabwean pacers doing well vs India in Super 12 match

India and Zimbabwe will play against each other in the last match of the Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Zimbabwe’s captain Craig Ervine talked about the plans of the side’s pacers against India and especially Virat Kohli.

A win for India will seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament, and a defeat will make them dependent on the result of other matches. Virat Kohli has been in excellent form in this tournament, whereas the batting of Suryakumar Yadav has been great too. The bowlers of the side have also looked in a great rhythm.

Zimbabwe have been inconsistent in the tournament, but they have played really good cricket in patches. The victory against Pakistan was a memorable one for the side, and they would want to create another upset in the tournament against India.

Craig Ervine confident about Zimbabwean pacers doing well vs India

Zimbabwe’s captain Craig Ervine addressed the press ahead of the match against India, and he assured faith in the team’s pacers to go well against India in Melbourne. He said that the bowlers will have a great opportunity out there to bowl against the best batters in the world.

Ervine jokingly said which bowler won’t want to put Virat Kohli in their pocket. He insists that the pacers of the side will be raring to go in this match and will produce a good result in the match.

“Yeah, definitely. This is a great opportunity to bowl against some of the best guys in the world, so there’s no reason why guys would not want to actually get out there and produce the goods,” Ervine said in the pre-match press conference.

“How often do you get the opportunity to put Virat Kohli in your pocket? I’m pretty sure that our fast bowlers will be raring to go come tomorrow.”

Craig Ervine on Zimbabwe’s game plan against Virat Kohli

Sean Ervine was seriously asked about their plans against Virat, to which Ervine replied that they don’t have any particular plans against him as he is just too good a player for that. However, he said that if the bowlers can bowl consistently in the tougher areas, they will be able to get any batter out on their day.

“I don’t think we have any plans against Virat. I think he’s just too good a player,” Ervine added.

Ervine also jokingly said that he is happy that Virat’s birthday is today and not tomorrow, or else it would have been an extra motivation for him.