“I will use it as my advantage”: R Ashwin takes dig at the bowlers who are against non-striker run-out ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match

The last match of the Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the match, R Ashwin addressed the press, and he was asked about one of his favourite topics i.e. running the batters out at the non-striker’s end.

R Ashwin has not been great in the tournament so far, where he has scalped 3 wickets in 4 matches at an economy of 8.15. However, Ashwin’s experience and his ability to bat at the number eight position have allowed him to secure his place in India’s playing 11.

A win in this match will seal the semi-final berth for the Indian team, and they would aim to do the same. However, if Pakistan or South Africa lose earlier in the day, a defeat will also seal India’s berth in the knockouts.

R Ashwin takes dig at the bowlers who are against non-striker run-out

R Ashwin attended the press conference ahead of the Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne. He talked about the player’s take on not running out batters at the non-striking end. Ashwin has always been on the side of not allowing the batters to take undue advantage as per laws.

Ashwin insists that he doesn’t want to get out at the non-striker’s end, and in fact, he does not like getting all at all in any manner possible. Many players are coming out and saying that they won’t run out anyone at the non-striker’s end, Ashwin took a dig at them by saying that he will use this as an advantage against those players.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t like to get out like that (run out at non-striker’s end). Just because I don’t like it, it’s not like I can’t get out like that. Nobody likes getting out, I don’t like being bowled, lbw, caught, or anyway,” R Ashwin said in the pre-match conference.

“It’s good to know that some players are coming in media & saying they won’t do run-out at non-striker end so as a cricketer, I will use it as my advantage (big smile)”.

R Ashwin talks about Virat Kohli’s birthday celebration

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today, and Ashwin was asked about his Birthday celebration. He said that Virat has been in the training, and he just cut a cake before the practice. Ashwin jokingly said that Rishabh Pant ate most of the cake.

“We just cut a cake just before we came for practice. Rishabh had most of it,” R Ashwin added.

Ashwin clearly said that they are not taking Zimbabwe lightly at all and insists that it is a must-win match for them at the MCG. He also praised the performances of the Zimbabwe team in the World Cup so far.