“It feels really good to be there”: Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges Number 1 T20I batter rank after winning Man of the Match in IND vs ZIM Super 12 match

The Super 12 stage of the tournament ended in a superb note for the Indian team where they registered a brilliant 71-run victory over Zimbabwe. Suryakumar Yadav, who recently became the new no.1 ranked T20I batter was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock.

India opted to bat first, and they posted a brilliant total of 186-5 in the first innings. The team started really slow, but the booster injection was provided by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed a brilliant half-century and scored 61 runs in just 25 balls. KL Rahul also scored his 2nd consecutive half-century.

Zimbabwe’s innings never got going, and they lost their initial 5 wickets for just 36 runs. Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl tried their bit, but Zimbabwe got all out for just 115 runs. R Ashwin took 3 wickets for the Indian team, whereas Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took a couple each.

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges Number 1 T20I batter rank

Suryakumar Yadav deservedly won the Man of the Match trophy against Zimbabwe for his excellent knock. He said that he just plays according to the situation, and a batter always has to start from zero, no matter how well he has played in the last match.

Surya also expressed his delight on becoming the new no.1 ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings. He currently has 863 rating points, and he has replaced Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan at the top, who has 842 ranking points. Surya also hoped for playing well in the semi-final as well.

“I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (No. 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero every time, that’s what I think. It’s good to see people come out, let’s see how it goes in the next game,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match conference.

Surya also said that the atmosphere is pretty nice in the Indian dressing room, and they are looking forward to the next. On his different range of shots, Surya reveals that he practices them daily in the nets.