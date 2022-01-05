“I am a soldier of Bangladesh”: Ebadot Hossain opens up after Bangladesh’s historic test win over New Zealand

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ebadot Hossain won Man of the Match in Bangladesh’s historic test over the Blackcaps at the Bay Oval.

Bangladesh created history by defeating the Blackcaps in their own backyard. This is their first-ever win in New Zealand in any format of the game. Bangladesh also registered their first-ever away test win against any of the top-5 sides.

New Zealand managed to score a decent total of 328 runs in the first innings. Conway scored a century for the hosts, whereas Young and Nicholls made half-centuries. Bangla spin duo of Mominul and Mehidy Hasan combined for five wickets. However, Bangladesh surprised everyone by batting brilliantly in the 1st innings. They managed to score 458 runs and took a brilliant lead of 130 runs. Mahmudul Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Shanto, and Liton Das scored brilliant half-centuries.

In the 2nd innings, Ebadot Hossain took six wickets and the Blackcaps bundled down for just 169 runs. Chasing just 40 runs to win the game, Bangladesh won it by eight wickets. With this win, they got 12 prestigious points in the World Test Championship. This defeat has been a vital blow to New Zealand’s chances.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ebadot Hossain wishes to inspire generations ahead

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain won the Man of the Match for picking six wickets in the 2nd innings. Hossain believes that this win will inspire the next generation of cricketers to do the same in away conditions.

“When we came this time, we set a goal and we said to ourselves we can do it,” Ebadot said.

“New Zealand are Test Champions and if we beat them then it will inspire the next generation to do the same.”

🇧🇩 Ebadot Hossain was unstoppable in the second innings against New Zealand. His splendid performance earned him Player of the Match honours 🙌#NZvBAN | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/thzGkX81pt — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2022

Hossain said that the conditions in Bangladesh are quite flat, and he enjoyed bowling here. Ebadot used to play volleyball before switching to cricket.

“The conditions are too flat in Bangladesh and we are still learning how to bowl away from home,” Hossain added.

“I am a soldier of Bangladesh and know how to celebrate (after a wicket). My journey from volleyball to cricket is a long story. I am enjoying my cricket.”

The 2nd test game of the series will start from 9 January 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.