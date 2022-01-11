Cricket

“It’s great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket”: Ross Taylor finishes his test career with a wicket on his last ball

Ross Taylor played his last test game against Bangladesh in Christchurch and he also took the match-winning wicket with the ball.
Rishikesh Sharma

“It’s great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket”: Ross Taylor finishes his test career with a wicket on his last ball

