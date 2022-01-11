“It’s great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket”: Ross Taylor finishes his test career with a wicket on his last ball

Ross Taylor played his last test game against Bangladesh in Christchurch and he also took the match-winning wicket with the ball.

After losing the first game in Mount Maunganui to Bangladesh, the Kiwis made an astonishing return in the 2nd game. They defeated the Bangla tigers by an innings and 117 runs on the third day. With this win, New Zealand levelled the series. However, this game also pulled curtains on Ross Taylor’s emphatic test career.

New Zealand scored 521 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Tom Latham’s double-hundred, and Conway’s hundred. Tom Blundell also played a quickfire half-century innings. Bangladesh took two innings, but they couldn’t reach New Zealand’s first innings score. Kyle Jamieson took six wickets in the game, whereas Trent Boult scalped five.

Ross Taylor ends his test career with a wicket

New Zealand won the game easily, but the way the game ended was a fairytale. At the end of 79th over, Bangladesh were nine down, but the lights started to fade away. New Zealand were forced to bowl with spinners, but they had none in their line-up. Tom Latham, then gave the ball to Ross Taylor, and he took the last wicket on just his third ball. Taylor ended his test career with a winning wicket of his delivery.

What a way to finish the Test! @RossLTaylor takes his THIRD Test wicket to finish the Test inside 3 days at Hagley Oval. We finish the series 1-1 with @BCBtigers. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/2GaL0Ayapr — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2022

After the game, Ross Taylor did mention about taking a wicket on the last ball of his Test career. Taylor insists that it was the most precious thing he did over the whole game.

“It’s great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket,” Taylor said.

“It became a bit funky towards the end, I chucked it up and Tom (Latham) said it was the most precious thing I did over the whole game.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed representing my country, have played a lot here (in Christchurch), spent a lot of time and it’s a great way to finish.”

Ross Taylor finished his test career with 7655 test runs at 44.76, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scored the winning runs for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton. Ross Taylor will be available to play the white-ball series against Australia.