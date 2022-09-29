Jasprit Bumrah replacement: Who will replace Bumrah in India World Cup squad 2022?

Jasprit Bumrah replacement: The SportsRush brings you the probable candidates to replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup.

Team India dealt a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the World Cup due to a back stress fracture. Bumrah was set to lead the pace bowling lineup of the Indian team, but that won’t be the case now.

Jasprit Bumrah was set to play in the 1st T20I against South Africa in Trivandrum, but Rohit Sharma revealed that he missed that Bumrah faced some pain in his back and that’s why he missed the game. Less than 24 hours later, the pacer has been ruled out of the tournament.

Bumrah has been suffering from a back injury for a long now, he missed the Zimbabwe and West Indies tours, whereas he also missed the Asia Cup 2022 campaign. It will be interesting to see who will replace him in the World Cup squad.

Jasprit Bumrah replacement

BCCI will now have to name a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, and they do have some options for the same. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are two pacers that are in the standbys for the T20 World Cup. So, both of them will have to first shot for the replacement slot.

Mohammed Shami seems to be the most likely replacement as he bowled at death for the Gujarat Titans as well in the IPL, and he had a brilliant season for them. Shami has not played for India since the T20 World Cup last year, he was included in the Australia and South Africa series as well, but could not play due to Covid.

Shami took 20 wickets for the IPL champions Gujarat Titans and was the best bowler of the side in the tournament. Many experts have asked for the inclusion of Shami as per the Australian conditions.

Bumrah out of the World Cup. Shami/Siraj likely replacement for Bumrah #BreakingNews — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 29, 2022

Deepak Chahar is yet another option, but he is mostly used in the initial overs of the match, and India already have an option in Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the same. Although, the batting ability of Chahar gives him a nod over Shami. Even Chahar has been through a lot of injuries this season.

Chahar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a price of INR 14 crores this season, but he could not play a single game due to injury. He made his return in the recent ODI series against Zimbabwe. Chahar bowled an incredible spell of pace bowling in the 1st T20I against South Africa as well.

According to reports, there is an outside chance of Mohammed Siraj as well. BCCI will have to add one more option in the standbys as well.