“I am not happy that Rohit Sharma’s captaincy is questioned here”: Graeme Swann defends Rohit Sharma’s captaincy despite Mumbai Indians losing 5 IPL 2022 matches

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been backed by former English spinner Graeme Swann after Mumbai’s terrible start to IPL 2022.

The start of IPL 2022 has been far from ideal for the record champions Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have lost all five of their games in the tournament so far, and they are in a state of trouble.

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at Pune to hand Mumbai Indians their 5th defeat. Mumbai Indians were chasing 199 runs, where Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma gave them a stable platform in the middle-order, but the lower-order of the side failed again.

After Mumbai’s terrible start to the campaign, the captaincy of Rohit Sharma has been heavily criticized.

Graeme Swann backs Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

Former English spinner Graeme Swann has backed the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. There have been a lot of questions asked about the captaincy of Rohit Sharma after Mumbai’s horrible start to the IPL 2022 campaign.

Graeme Swann has said that the bowlers of the side are low on confidence, and it is not right to judge Rohit’s captaincy based on the same. He said that apart from Jasprit Bumrah, all the bowlers are low on confidence. Graeme Swann has blamed the bowlers for bowling below par in the initial ten overs.

“I am not happy that Rohit Sharma’s captaincy is questioned here, at all. I think the bowlers are low on confidence. There is a massive difference between a captain who can throw the ball to his bowlers, who can absolutely hit a length,” Rohit Sharma said as per India Today.

“Until Jasprit Bumrah came on and bowled a brilliant spell in the middle overs, the Mumbai bowlers were well below-par.”

“So do not, for one second, start thinking it’s Rohit’s fault. Everybody he turned to bowled badly in the first 10 overs. That’s how it is.”

Mumbai Indians will now play Lucknow Super Giants in their next league game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 16 April 2022. To qualify for the playoff, Mumbai Indians have to start winning from now on.