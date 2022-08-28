Cricket

“I am sure you will make this match memorable”: Harbhajan Singh believes Virat Kohli will find form against Pakistan in his 100th T20I

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expects Virat Kohli to perform well in the Asia Cup 2022 game against Pakistan.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
$250 million worth Tom Brady responds to ‘The Masked Singer‘ appearance theory with ‘busy with my sh*t’ comment
Next Article
Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today's Asia Cup T20 between India and Pakistan in Dubai?
Cricket Latest News
Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today's Asia Cup T20 between India and Pakistan in Dubai?
Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today’s Asia Cup T20 between India and Pakistan in Dubai?

Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today: India have made a brave call with respect…