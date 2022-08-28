“I am sure you will make this match memorable”: Harbhajan Singh believes Virat Kohli will find form against Pakistan in his 100th T20I

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expects Virat Kohli to perform well in the Asia Cup 2022 game against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan are up against each other in the league game of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. India won the much important toss and opted to bowl first at the venue which supports the pacers in the initial overs of the game.

Rohit surprised everyone by announcing that Rishabh Pant is not playing the game. India opted for Dinesh Karthik over Pant due to his brilliant finishing abilities. Avesh Khan also made the playing eleven as the third pacer of the side. Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20I game for India in this encounter.

Harbhajan Singh expects Virat Kohli to score against Pakistan

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has wished Virat Kohli the best ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan. This is Virat’s 100th T20I match, and he became the 1st Indian player to play 100 games in all three formats of the game. Virat is going through a tough phase, but Harbhajan believes that he will make it memorable.

“Sending my Best Wishes Virat Kohli for your 100th T20 for Team India. Huge achievement for you. Play with great spirit and I am sure you will make this match memorable for all of us,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Harbhajan is one of the best spinners India has ever produced and his stats speak for themselves. He has scalped 417 test wickets and he also has 269 ODI wickets under his belt. Both Harbhajan and Virat were part of India’s World Cup-winning 2011 squad.

Virat recently revealed that he was mentally down after the disappointing English tour, and he would want to bounce back in the Asia Cup 2022. It has been said that Virat’s place is not confirmed in the World Cup, and he needs a big Asia Cup performance in order to seal his place in the side.