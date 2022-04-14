“I am working on a new variation”: Varun Chakaravarthy reveals possible deployment of a new bowling variation ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match

Varun Chakaravarthy reveals possible deployment of a new bowling variation after a rather humbling start in the ongoing IPL season.

With three wins off the first five matches in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have got off to a decent enough start to presently find themselves at the second spot in the points table.

A couple of their retained mystery spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy might not be amongst the leading wicket-takers in the season so far, but they have continued being the misers that they are, when it comes to drying up the opposition runs while bowling at different stages of the innings.

While Chakaravarthy has bowled at an economy rate of 7.30 runs per Over so far across 5 innings, Narine has bettered him with an economy rate of 4.85 rpo across the similar number of innings.

With only four wickets to boast of in the season so far, Chakaravarthy has decided to unleash yet another variation out of his casket to outfox the batters and find his name amongst the wicket-takers.

Ahead of KKR’s sixth match of the ongoing season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 30-year-old mystery spinner has decided to come up with a new bowling variation, something which he has been trying for a while, to further add a new dimension to his game.

“I am working on a new variation which I am looking forward to bowl more. If it starts clicking well it will definitely add a new dimension to my game,” said Varun ahead of KKR’s encounter against SRH on Friday.

“I am working on a leg-spin. I have been working for it in in the last two years. I have bowled in a few matches and I have got a wicket out of that also. I need to be a little more confident (bowling the new variation) and start bowling it more,” he further added when asked to reveal about his new variation.

The unpredictable bowler that he is, the Karnataka spinner can bowl his top spin, the carrom ball, the floater, and even a googly to outfox the batters with good effect especially in the T20 format.

Varun was KKR’s highest wicket-taker last season, with 18 wickets across 17 innings at an average of 24.88.