SRH vs KKR Head to Head IPL record: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats and records 2022 IPL

SRH vs KKR Head to Head IPL record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 25.

The 25th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow.

Having won and lost a couple of matches each this season, Sunrisers are currently at the eighth position on the points table. Knight Riders, on the other hand, are at the second position on the back of winning three and losing two out of their five IPL 2022 matches till now.

Hyderabad’s only previous match at this venue had come during IPL 2015 when they had ended up on the winning side against Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata, on the other hand, have lost all their three Brabourne Stadium matches (including one this season). Barring this number, all other numbers (including four consecutive wins against Kolkata) favour Shreyas Iyer and his men.

SRH vs KKR Head to Head IPL record

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by SRH: 14

Matches won by KKR: 7

Matches played in April: 8 (SRH 4, KKR 4)

Matches played in India: 18 (SRH 11, KKR 7)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 0 (SRH 0, KKR 0)

SRH average score against KKR: 150

KKR average score against SRH: 154

Most runs for SRH: 223 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for KKR: 286 (Nitish Rana)

Most wickets for SRH: 20 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for KKR: 11 (Umesh Yadav)

Most catches for SRH: 5 (Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for KKR: 5 (Andre Russell)

The last SRH vs KKR match had been played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium over six months ago. Chasing a 116-run target, KKR had registered a 6-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).