“I backed myself to come good at the end”: Jos Buttler shatter records during his outstanding hundred in T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler broke quite a few records during his century knock against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game.

England won their fourth game on the trot in the T20 World Cup, and they have officially qualified for the semi-finals. With an NRR of +3.183, they have almost confirmed that they will finish as the table-toppers.

Against Sri Lanka, England were struggling at 34-3 at the slowish track in Sharjah, but Jos Buttler was in a different mood. He smashed the first century of the tournament with 101 runs at a strike-rate of 150.75. He smashed a six on the last ball of the innings to complete his century. In the end, England won the game by 26 runs, whereas Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match.

After the game, Jos Buttler opened up in the press conference about his outstanding knock.

“I found it tough early on,” Buttler said. “The spinners were especially tricky with the low bounce and they were hard to get away.”

“I backed myself to come good at the end and started to target certain bowlers and at certain ends with a shorter side on one side.”

“I’ve had a lot of experience batting in the middle and to put that together with the top.”

Very proud day for me and great character from the boys! I love this team!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jlQlFlZHBH — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 1, 2021

Jos Buttler records in numbers

During his outstanding knock, Jos Buttler broke quite a few records in the process. As an opener, Buttler has scored 1089 T20I runs at an average of 60.50, whereas his S/R has been 149.17.

He became the first English male cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game. Although, Heather Knight has achieved this feat in Women’s cricket.

Test century ✅

ODI century ✅

IT20 century ✅@JosButtler is our first men’s player to complete the set! 👏 #T20WorldCup | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/ZQpAxuGKTk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2021

Buttler’s century is only the second by an English player in the T20 World Cup, after Alex Hales in 2014. He also became only the 4th English man to score a T20I century, along with Hales, Livingstone, and Malan.

He is now the top run-scorer of the tournament with 214 runs, whereas he has also scored the most sixes. Buttler has just been dismissed once in the tournament and has the highest average amongst everyone.