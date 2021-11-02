Cricket

“I backed myself to come good at the end”: Jos Buttler shatter records during his outstanding hundred in T20 World Cup

"I backed myself to come good at the end": Jos Buttler shatter records during his outstanding hundred in T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I''ll be back on the pitch in February": Yuvraj Singh announces his shocking comeback from retirement
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I backed myself to come good at the end": Jos Buttler shatter records during his outstanding hundred in T20 World Cup
“I backed myself to come good at the end”: Jos Buttler shatter records during his outstanding hundred in T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler broke quite a few records during his century knock against Sri Lanka in…