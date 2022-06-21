Cricket

“I can’t wait to get to the UK”: Nic Maddinson to join Durham for full county season after Sri Lanka tour

Australian batter Nic Maddinson will play for Durham in the upcoming County Season in both red-ball and white-ball formats.
