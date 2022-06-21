“I can’t wait to get to the UK”: Nic Maddinson to join Durham for full county season after Sri Lanka tour

Australian batter Nic Maddinson will play for Durham in the upcoming County Season in both red-ball and white-ball formats.

Australian batter Nic Maddinson made his test debut in 2013, and he has still played just three tests in his career. Maddinson has still not lost hope, and he is eyeing making a comeback to the Australian team. He was a part of the stand-by players for the Pakistan tour as well.

Maddinson is currently playing for Australia-A in Sri Lanka, and then he will head to England to play in the County Championship. Nic Maddinson had a terrific Shield season in Australia with the bat for Victoria. He scored 545 runs at an average of 54.50, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries.

Nic Maddinson to play for Durham in County Championship

Australian batter Nic Maddinson to set to play for Durham in the upcoming County Championship and One Day games. Maddinson said that he is eying a place in the Australian squad for the next Ashes, and there is no better place to prove his form in England.

Maddinson revealed that he was planning to play in England for long, but it was getting delayed to the pandemic, but now he is finally set to start his stint with Durham.

“I am really proud and excited to be joining Durham,” Maddinson said in a statement.

“The opportunity to play both County Championship and one-day matches is something I am really looking forward to.”

“I can’t wait to get to the UK and join up with such a great club.”

Durham’s director of cricket and former Australian player Marcus North has expressed his delight in the signing of Nic Maddinson. North said that Maddinson’s arrival will bolster the team with both bat and the ball.

“Very talented overseas signing who offers something with both bat and ball in both red and white-ball cricket,” Marcus North said.

“His record in domestic cricket back in Australia is fantastic, and we are sure he will be a great addition to the Durham squad.”