“I certainly don’t fear anyone”: Fearless Jos Buttler confident of facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami in World Cup semi final vs India

India and England are searching for their 2nd T20 World Cup crown and one of these teams’ dreams will be broken on Thursday when both of these sides will meet in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. England’s Jos Buttler addressed the press ahead of the big match.

The English team entered the tournament as one of the favourites to win the trophy, and they certainly have some of the best white ball players in the game. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales looked in great touch in the last match, and they will again carry the responsibility to give England a great start.

ALSO READ: Adelaide pitch report for IND vs ENG

Buttler was England’s best batter in the last tournament as well, and he has played some great cricket in T20s this year. He struggles against in-swingers, and the Indian team pacers have been able to swing the ball in the initial few overs of the game consistently.

Jos Buttler confident of facing Indian pacers

English captain Jos Buttler addressed the press ahead of the semi-final between England and India. The Indian pacers are in brilliant form, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are swinging the ball really well. It is interesting that Bhuvneshwar has an incredible record against Jos Buttler as well.

Buttler said that he is very confident at the moment, and he is not feared by any bowler. He agreed that he has struggled against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his career, but that does not mean that he will get dismissed every time. Buttler said that he is well prepared for the battle against Indian pacers.

“I’m always confident in my own game. I think there are always certain bowlers that you potentially find harder than others and or at certain times in your career,” Jos Buttler said at the press conference.

You have good times against them or bad times against them. But I certainly don’t fear anyone. I always prepare well and I look to play the ball in front of me and not the bowler.”

Jos Buttler calls IND vs ENG a great occassion

Jos Buttler said that the English team is very excited to play against an Indian outfit that will be supported a lot in the stadium. He said that it is a great occasion to play at one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Although, the injury to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood is an issue for the side.

“We are all really excited about the match. You know in my opinion in one of the best stadiums in the world against a brilliant Indian team which will be well supported tomorrow,” Buttler added.