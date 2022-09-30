“Little snoozing, I guess”: Haider Ali pulls Richard Gleeson to smash ball directly at square leg umpire Aleem Dar in Lahore T20I

Haider Ali pulls Richard Gleeson straight towards umpire Aleem Dar stationed at square leg during the penultimate T20I of the series.

During the sixth match of the ongoing historic seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, a fierce onslaught of the highest order from England opener Phil Salt (88* off 41), helped his side register a 8-wicket victory, with 5.3 Overs to spare, and most importantly level the seven-match series 3-3, with the series decider to take place on Sunday.

Also, this is any team’s second-biggest victory with balls to spare while chasing a target of 170 and more.

While it was all about Salt during the second innings, it was Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who hogged the limelight after being invited to bat first, as he returned with a 59-ball 87*, to help his team get to a respectable total of 169/6.

Apart from Babar’s master class, a moment involving square leg umpire Aleem Dar during the Pakistan innings invited hilarious reactions from the Lahore crowd and the commentators.

Haider Ali pulls Richard Gleeson to hit square leg umpire Aleem Dar

The incident took place on the penultimate delivery of the sixth Over. Pakistan batter Haider Ali (18 off 14) played a well-timed pull to a short delivery bowled by Richard Gleeson, only to hit the square leg umpire Aleem Dar, who hilariously couldn’t manage to evade the ball coming towards him.

While Dar had spotted the ball coming straight at him, he perhaps expected it to hit him someone around his upper chest height, but completely failed to judge its trajectory, to ultimately get hit on his left back thigh.

Fortunately for him and everyone out there in the field, the ball did not hit him on any of his body joints, as he was only spotted rubbing the area, with an eerie smile on his face.

