“I didn’t bowl my best”: Adam Zampa not satisfied with his performance despite maiden 5-wicket haul vs New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium

Australian spinner Adam Zampa scalped his maiden ODI 5-wicket hall which helped Australia to win the Chappell-Hadlee series 2022.

The Chappell-Hadlee series 2022 has been clinched by Australia after thrashing New Zealand by 113 runs in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series. Australia won the first match by 2 wickets, and this win has given them an unbeatable lead in the series.

The track at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns was a difficult one for batting and batters of both sides could not deliver much. Australia managed to score 191 runs in the first innings, where Steve Smith played a knock of 61 runs, and the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa scored important runs at the end.

The batting of the Blackcaps just could not get going, and they lost the wicket of Martin Guptill in the very first over. The rest of the batters also followed Guptill’s path, and the team got bundled out for just 82 runs at the end. The last ODI will be played on Sunday at the very same venue.

Adam Zampa not satisfied despite a 5-wicket haul

Australian spinner Adam Zampa was at his very best in the game. He scalped 5 wickets by conceding just 35 runs, which is Zampa’s first ODI 5-wicket hall. Despite a brilliant performance, Zampa was not satisfied and said that he was not at his best in the match. He said that the track was difficult to bat on.

Zampa was quick in giving credit to his fellow bowlers as well. The leg-spinner said that he reaped rewards from the pressure made by his fellow bowlers. Mitchel Starc scalped a couple of wickets for Australia, and he was awarded the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance.

“I didn’t bowl my best, but sometimes it’s like that. We definitely put up a competitive total. It was a tough wicket for batting. The guys up front stayed really disciplined & I reaped the rewards. To win a series against the number 1 team in the world feels good, ” Adam Zampa said after the game.

Zampa has been leading the spin attack of the Australian team in both the white-ball formats, and he will play a key part in Australia’s title defense in the T20 World Cup at home.