“Sitting around having a beer with your mates”: Aaron Finch reveals what he’ll miss the most after ODI retirement

Aaron Finch played the last ODI game of his career against New Zealand with the team beating the Kiwis and clinching the trophy.

Aaron Finch finished his ODI career with a brilliant win over New Zealand in the 3rd ODI. Australia dominated New Zealand in the series, but the individual performance of Finch was well below par. He managed to score just 5 runs in his last ODI innings as Tim Southee took his wicket.

The form of Aaron Finch has been terrible this year, 5, 0, 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 are Finch’s scores in the last 8 ODI innings. Although, he finished his career with great numbers. He scored 5406 ODI runs at 38.89 with the help of 17 centuries.

Aaron Finch reveals what he’ll miss the most after ODI retirement

Aaron Finch said that he feels pretty good after the match and jokingly said that he won’t have to field for 50-overs anymore now as he now focuses on the T20 format of the match. He said that he loved every bit of his ODI journey. He athough said that the focus does not stop as the team will now travel to India for the T20I series.

Talking about the things he will miss the most, Finch said that he will miss drinking beer with the team after winning a series or someone winning the Man of the Match series. He said that tonight he will enjoy all these things before focussing on the upcoming T20I series against India.

“[The emotions now] Pretty good, means I don’t have to field 50 overs anymore. Been a fun ride. I’ve loved every bit of it. Sitting around having a beer with your mates after winning a match or series is the thing I’ll miss the most, but we’ll enjoy tonight,” Aaron Finch said in the post-match conference.

Aaron Finch has retired from the ODI format, but he will continue to lead Australia in the T20I format. He will also be leading the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup next month.