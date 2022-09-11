Cricket

“Sitting around having a beer with your mates”: Aaron Finch reveals what he’ll miss the most after ODI retirement

Aaron Finch played the last ODI game of his career against New Zealand with the team beating the Kiwis and clinching the trophy.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Always be indebted to them": Aaron Finch thanks wife and family for sacrifices after retiring from ODI cricket
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Aaron Finch played the last ODI game of his career against New Zealand with the team beating the Kiwis and clinching the trophy.
“Sitting around having a beer with your mates”: Aaron Finch reveals what he’ll miss the most after ODI retirement

Aaron Finch played the last ODI game of his career against New Zealand with the…