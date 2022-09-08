“It is how we want to play”: Aaron Finch applauds agressive and attacking cricket played by Australia to force one of NZ lowest scores in ODIs

Australian captain Aaron Finch has lauded the aggressive intent shown by the Australian bowlers in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

Australia defeated New Zealand by a massive margin of 113 runs in the 2nd ODI to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. The Australian bowlers were at their very, and their aggressive bowling rattled the batting order of the Blackcaps.

The Kiwi bowlers started the match with a bang, but Australia managed to score 191 runs in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Steve Smith, and some brilliant cameos by the tail at the end. Trent Boult was the best bowler of the Blackcaps with 4 wickets.

In reply, New Zealand bundled out for just 82 runs, where Kane Williamson was their highest wicket-taker with 17 runs. Adam Zampa took 5 five wickets for the hosts.

Aaron Finch applauds aggressive and attacking cricket by Australia

Australian captain Aaron Finch was elated after winning the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. He appreciated the brilliant half-century scored by Steve Smith, whereas he also talked about the contribution of the Australian tail in order to guide them to a competitive total at the end.

Adam Zampa got 5 wickets, but still, Mitchell Starc won the Man of the Match award. Finch said that the pitch got slower and lower, and the pacers played a big part in building pressure on the Kiwi bowlers. Adam Zampa bowled a brilliant spell to take advantage of the pressure made by the Australian pacers.

“The first 40 overs of our batting was incredibly difficult before the tail showed us how it needed to be done. Excellent innings from Steve Smith,” Aaron Finch said after winning the match.

Adam Zampa has five and Australia clinch the Chappell-Hadlee Series! 🏆 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ggr6H7JOXf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

“The wicket started to slow up and became lower. As the pressure built, the asking rate got to five an over. Zampa got wickets, but it was set up by the seamers. We knew the pitch would deteriorate and become slower.”

In the end, Finch said that they want to continue playing this aggressive and attacking brand of cricket. The Australian bowlers were ruthless in the match, they want to repeat the same kind of intent in the upcoming important games as well.

“We feel that we can be aggressive and attacking. It is how we want to play our cricket going forward,” Finch added.