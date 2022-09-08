Cricket

“It is how we want to play”: Aaron Finch applauds agressive and attacking cricket played by Australia to force one of NZ lowest scores in ODIs

Australian captain Aaron Finch has lauded the aggressive intent shown by the Australian bowlers in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"He's cleaned up the tail": Adam Zampa picks maiden ODI five-wicket haul forcing one of New Zealand lowest scores in ODI
Next Article
Ja Morant is rated 93, 5 points over $90 million Clippers star- fair or unfair? 
Cricket Latest News
Australian spinner Adam Zampa scalped his maiden ODI 5-wicket hall which helped Australia to win the Chappell-Hadlee series 2022.
“I didn’t bowl my best”: Adam Zampa not satisfied with his performance despite maiden 5-wicket haul vs New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium

Australian spinner Adam Zampa scalped his maiden ODI 5-wicket hall which helped Australia to win…