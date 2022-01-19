“We are extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play against New Zealand”: Australia vs New Zealand series postponed for third consecutive summer

Australia vs New Zealand white-ball series has been officially postponed after the mandatory 10-day quarantine rule in New Zealand.

The Chappell-Hadlee series between Australia and New Zealand has been officially postponed. This is for the third successive summer that the series has been postponed in the Covid environment. After the emergence of the omicron variant, the New Zealand government have imposed a mandatory 10 days quarantine on arrival. The Kiwi players are hesitant in doing so, and that’s why the series is postponed.

There were three ODIs and a T20I in the series scheduled. With this postponement, it looks like Ross Taylor will not play any more games. This Australian tour was set to be his last cricketing tour, but the tour will not take place now. Australia now doesn’t have any ODIs left in the ongoing cricketing summer.

“As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ Government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travelers,” NZC chief executive David White said.

“Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this.”

Australia vs New Zealand postponed: Sri Lanka T20Is can get extended

After New Zealand, Sri Lanka were also set to tour Australia for five T20I games. Nick Hockley, CA chief executive has said that the Sri Lankan tour can also get rescheduled.

“We are extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play the scheduled matches against New Zealand as planned, however, we will continue to work with New Zealand Cricket to reschedule the series,” Hockley said.

“Australia CA thank NZC, who made every effort to make the series happen, however, because they were unable to get certainty over return quarantine arrangements, it is simply just not possible at this time.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer before resuming the rivalry with our mates over the ditch. Cricket Australia will soon confirm the schedule for the Dettol T20I series with Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/83k46stNwY — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 19, 2022

“We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances.”

“We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka to Australia next month and will confirm the schedule for that series as soon as possible.”