Cricket

“We are extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play against New Zealand”: Australia vs New Zealand series postponed for third consecutive summer

Australia vs New Zealand white-ball series has been officially postponed after the mandatory 10-day quarantine rule in New Zealand.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
After the Ashes 2021-22 win, Australian coach Justin Langer will sit with CA to discuss his future as his contract expires mid-way this year.
“I sit here at the moment feeling really content”: Justin Langer to discuss his future as Australian coach with CA after Ashes 2021-22 victory

