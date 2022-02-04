“I discussed my favourite movies with Adam Gilchrist”: When Shane Warne recalled the iconic VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid partnership in 2001 Kolkata test

The iconic 2001 Eden Gardens test is still fresh for every Indian cricket fan, and Shane Warne also recalled his experience of that test.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne recalls the iconic 2001 Kolkata test

The 2001 Kolkata Test is still fresh in every Indian brain. The iconic partnership of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid snatched the win from Australia’s mouth. India were forced to follow on after an abysmal performance in the 1st innings. Laxman and Dravid scored 281 and 180 respectively in the 2nd innings to lead India’s course to victory. During the third test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in 2020, Shane Warne recalled the iconic test.

He said that he was talking about his favourite movies and songs with Gilchrist during the innings. He appreciated the grit and determination of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the partnership.

“I remember standing in slips in between bowling about 4000 overs and getting hammered around the ground. I discussed my favourite movies with Adam Gilchrist, we swapped hats, and tried everything to try and not think about it. My favourite songs… I think we were delirious,” Warne said.

#OnThisDay in 2001, VVS Laxman & Rahul Dravid scripted a remarkable comeback against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 👏👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YhECLzLW4Q — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2021

“But they played beautifully, Laxman and Dravid. In my time, it was as good an innings as there was. Laxman’s innings was beautiful, Dravid was exceptional too. Sometimes you just have to say ‘too good’,” Warne added.

Harbhajan Singh took a hattrick in the 2nd innings to earn an iconic win by 171 runs against the mighty Aussies.