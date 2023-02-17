“I don’t think one year ban is the Answer”: When Shane Warne disagreed with Sachin Tendulkar and voted against the bans of Steve Smith and David Warner

South Africa toured Australia in 2018 for a 4-match Test series, and none had any idea about how much controversy the series will create. It all started with a fight between Quinton de Kock and David Warner, where Warner was fined for the same for his actions.

However, what happened in the 3rd Test in Cape Town, was never imagined. Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on the camera trying to change the condition of the ball via sandpaper. This caused a stir all around the world, and Bancroft revealed that the leadership unit was aware of the same.

Steve Smith and David Warner were the captain and vice-captain, respectively, and both of them were charged as well. Smith and Warne were banned by Cricket Australia for a year, whereas Bancroft faced 9 months on the sidelines. Tim Paine was then appointed as the captain of the side immediately.

Shane Warne disagreed with Sachin Tendulkar and voted against the bans of Smith and Warner

Sachin Tendulkar backed Cricket Australia in their decision of banning both Warner and Smith for a year. He said that it is important to hold the integrity of the game, and the way of winning is more significant than winning the match. Tendulkar called it an ‘unfortunate’ incident.

“Cricket has been known as a gentleman’s game. It’s a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Shane Warne, on the other hand, was against Tendulkar’s opinion, and he said that banning won’t be the solution for the same. He insisted that he is also angry about the same, but this decision will destroy the team’s environment. Warne agreed that both of them should be punished, but not get banned.

“Let’s take the emotion out of it. We are all feeling angry and embarrassed. But you need a level head and you shouldn’t destroy someone unless they deserve to be destroyed. Their actions were indefendable, and they need to be severely punished. But I don’t think a one-year ban is the answer,” Warne wrote in his column.