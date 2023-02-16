“I said, I will get him out”: When Shane Warne was confident of dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in their first-ever battle in India

Former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne, was one of the greatest spinners to ever play the game. Warne dominated batters around the world, and he had a great rivalry with India’s Sachin Tendulkar. Off the field, Warne and Sachin were great friends, and Tendulkar once revealed how Warne could not handle spicy Indian food at his place.

Australia visited India in 1998, and it was the very first time when Warne and Tendulkar were playing against each other in India. Both of them were at the top of their game, and there was a lot of buzz among the fans for the battle between the two greats of the game.

Warne was a true magician with the ball, but he struggled against Tendulkar in international cricket. He just managed to get Tendulkar out on just four occasions. Apart from internationals, the veterans faced each other in Indian Premier League as well where Warne played for Rajasthan Royals and Tendulkar for Mumbai Indians.

Shane Warne was confident of dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in their first-ever battle

Shane Warne revealed that he was very confident about getting Tendulkar out in their very first meeting in India. He said that the whole team was planning to get Tendulkar out, and he took responsibility to take his wicket. The first Test was played at Chennai, and Warne was able to dismiss him as well.

Tendulkar started his innings by smashing a boundary on the very first ball of Warne. However, he could not score a single run after it, and Warne managed to scalp his wicket just four balls after it.

“It was during the 1998 series, and both of us were on the top of our games. We went into a huddle to discuss how we could get Tendulkar out, and I said, I will get him out,” Shane Warne said in India Today Salaam Cricket 2017.

“The very first ball I bowled, he smashed me for a four. But, on the third or the fourth delivery, he nicked the ball and I got him out.”

In the very same match, Tendulkar played a knock of 155 runs in the 2nd innings, and Warne called it one of the best innings against the Australian team.