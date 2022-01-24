Cricket

“I don’t want players thinking of playing for India”: Gautam Gambhir opens up on KL Rahul’s role as Lucknow Super Giants captain in IPL 2022

"I don't want players thinking of playing for India": Gautam Gambhir opens up on KL Rahul's role as Lucknow SuperGiants captain in IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"I love what Lewis Hamilton does and stands for"– French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to
Next Article
HLTV Interview with CSGO top 1 for 2021, NaVi s1mple.
Cricket Latest News
"Rohit will be the favourite to lead the side": Shane Warne reckons Rohit Sharma is best suited to become team India's next Test captain
“Rohit will be the favourite to lead the side”: Shane Warne reckons Rohit Sharma is best suited to become team India’s next Test captain

Shane Warne reckons Rohit Sharma as the front-runner to captain team India in the Test…