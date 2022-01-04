“Swagat karo Lucknow ka!”: Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow IPL team mentor welcomes his team’s presence on social media

Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow IPL team mentor announces the franchise’s social media presence with a post via his twitter handle.

Former team India opening batter and current Member of Indian parliament Gautam Gambhir took to his twitter handle to welcome the to-be debutant Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2022 season.

Gambhir was roped in by the Lucknow team management as the team mentor soon after former Zimbabwean skipper Andy Flower’s appointment as the franchise’s head coach.

The 40-year-old is also likely to be joined by former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya who has been, as per reports, roped in as the team’s assistant coach.

Gautam Gambhir welcomes Lucknow IPL team on Twitter

To brush it up, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group emerged to be the highest bidders with a whooping sum of INR 7,090 Crore, to acquire the Lucknow-based franchise as IPL is set to be a 10-team league from the upcoming 15th season.

It is worth mentioning that the RPGS group had previously bought the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) franchise for two seasons-2016 and 2017 of the marquee league following the bans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) over betting charges involving primarily their respective owners and their aids.

Now, with the same Sanjiv Goenka group buying the Lucknow franchise this time around, their 2016 Twitter handle has been replaced with the name ‘Official Lucknow IPL team’ this time around.

The Lucknow IPL team had gone ahead to welcome both Gambhir and Flower as their mentor and head coach respectively via their twitter handle, to which the former acknowledged and welcomed the whole of India to welcome the team.

The franchise has also decided to leave it to the fans to decide the official name of the team from the upcoming season.

IPL mein kuch naya ho raha hai. 🤔 Stay tuned for more! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/054EhEKb47 — Official Lucknow IPL Team (@TeamLucknowIPL) January 4, 2022

For more Cricket related news, click here.