“I got a bit of hiding at home”: Sachin Tendulkar’s elder brother Ajit Tendulkar once scolded him for shouting at VVS Laxman during Desert Storm in Sharjah

Sachin Tendulkar has played some iconic knocks throughout his career, but his knock against Australia in Sharjah in 1998 is one of his most memorable knocks. Famously knock as ‘Desert Storm’, Tendulkar’s knock came in a losing cause, but it is still in everyone’s mind.

Australia managed to score 284/7 in the 1st innings, where Michael Bevan scored a century and Mark Waugh scored a half-century. Venkatesh Prasad took a couple of wickets for the Indian team. At the halfway stage, a ‘Desert Storm’ arrived in Sharjah, and India got a revised target of 277 runs in 46 overs.

On a pitch, where every other Indian batter failed, Tendulkar played one of his best-ever knocks. He just thrashed the Australian bowlers and scored 143 runs in just 131 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 9 boundaries. However, India lost the match by 26 runs in the end.

Sachin Tendulkar’s elder brother Ajit Tendulkar once scolded him for shouting at VVS Laxman

Sachin Tendulkar talked about the Sharjah ODI on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’, where he revealed an interesting incident about the match. He told that he shouted a couple of times at VVS Laxman for running two runs as he could not control his emotions. However, Sachin’s elder brother, Ajit Tendulkar, scolded the Master Blaster for the same.

Ajit told Sahin that these kinds of things should not happen on the ground, and Laxman was playing for the same team only. Both Sachin and Laxman added 104 runs for the 5th wicket before the former got out on Daniel Fleming’s delivery.

“I remember that a couple of times my emotions came out and I ended up shouting at Laxman’ Run two, it’s my call why aren’t you running?” Sachin Tendulkar said on Star Sports.

“I received a scolding from my brother as soon as I reached home. He told me ‘these sort of things shouldn’t happen on the ground. He’s your teammate; he’s also playing for the team. It’s not your match alone; he’s also playing with you. I got a bit of hiding at home.”

India managed to qualify for the final despite losing the match, but Sachin said that he wanted to win the match so that they can approach the final with a better mental approach.