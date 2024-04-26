BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, Brazil, and, More

Bare Knuckle Fighting returns to action this weekend with a fight card featuring several former UFC fighters. Mike Perry will be headlining the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card. ‘Platinum’ has gone on to have an extremely impressive career as a BKFC fighter ever since joining the promotion at the end of 2022. Since joining the promotion, Perry is undefeated with a record of 4-0 and will be aiming to extend that against Thiago Alves this weekend. Ahead of the fight card, The SportsRush has detailed everything, including the start times in multiple countries.

With an enthralling main card on the line, it is imperative for the fans to know when to tune in to watch their favorite fighters in action. The main card for the event takes place on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET. This translates to the following timings in the countries mentioned.

United Kingdom (UK) – London April 28, 2024, 3:00 AM BST Brazil – Brasília April 27, 2024, 11:00 PM BRT Australia – Sydney April 28, 2024, 12:00 PM AEST Canada – Toronto April 27, 2024, 10:00 PM EDT France – Paris April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST Germany – Berlin April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST India – New Delhi April 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST Japan – Tokyo April 28, 2024, 11:00 AM JST Mexico – Mexico City April 27, 2024, 8:00 PM CDT Russia – Moscow April 28, 2024, 5:00 AM MSK South Africa – Johannesburg April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM SAST South Korea – Seoul April 28, 2024, 11:00 AM KST Spain – Madrid April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST United States – Los Angeles Saturday, April 27, 2024, 7:00 PM PDT Italy – Rome April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST Netherlands – Amsterdam April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST Singapore – Singapore April 28, 2024, 10:00 AM SGT Sweden – Stockholm April 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST Argentina – Buenos Aires April 27, 2024, 11:00 PM ART New Zealand – Auckland April 28, 2024, 2:00 PM NZST

The prelims for the BKFC ‘Knuckle Mania 4’ will be broadcasted for free on YouTube. However, in order to watch the main card, fans will have to spend $29.99 on YouTube PPV. Ahead of the fight, a closer look at what else fans can expect from the event other than Mike Perry’s fight would be interesting to know.

A closer look at the main card for BKFC ‘Knuckle Mania 4’

BKFC ‘Knuckle Mania IV’ shows that Perry vs Alves pips a championship bout for the main event spot at the event. The co-main event on the night is a fight between Terrill and Hunt for the heavyweight championship. However, Mike Perry is one of the biggest names in the promotion and rightfully grabbed the main event spot.

The main card also consists of the following fights:

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mick Terrill for the heavyweight belt

Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas.

The card promises to deliver a night of jam-packed action. Now, it will be interesting to see if Mike Perry can continue his undefeated streak and move to 5-0 with BKFC.