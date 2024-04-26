mobile app bar

BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, Brazil, and, More

Mike Perry
Credits: Imago

Bare Knuckle Fighting returns to action this weekend with a fight card featuring several former UFC fighters. Mike Perry will be headlining the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card. ‘Platinum’ has gone on to have an extremely impressive career as a BKFC fighter ever since joining the promotion at the end of 2022. Since joining the promotion, Perry is undefeated with a record of 4-0 and will be aiming to extend that against Thiago Alves this weekend. Ahead of the fight card, The SportsRush has detailed everything, including the start times in multiple countries.

With an enthralling main card on the line, it is imperative for the fans to know when to tune in to watch their favorite fighters in action. The main card for the event takes place on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET. This translates to the following timings in the countries mentioned.

United Kingdom (UK) – LondonApril 28, 2024, 3:00 AM BST
Brazil – BrasíliaApril 27, 2024, 11:00 PM BRT
Australia – SydneyApril 28, 2024, 12:00 PM AEST
Canada – TorontoApril 27, 2024, 10:00 PM EDT
France – ParisApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST
Germany – BerlinApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST
India – New DelhiApril 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
Japan – TokyoApril 28, 2024, 11:00 AM JST
Mexico – Mexico CityApril 27, 2024, 8:00 PM CDT
Russia – MoscowApril 28, 2024, 5:00 AM MSK
South Africa – JohannesburgApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM SAST
South Korea – SeoulApril 28, 2024, 11:00 AM KST
Spain – MadridApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST
United States – Los AngelesSaturday, April 27, 2024, 7:00 PM PDT
Italy – RomeApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST
Netherlands – AmsterdamApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST
Singapore – SingaporeApril 28, 2024, 10:00 AM SGT
Sweden – StockholmApril 28, 2024, 4:00 AM CEST
Argentina – Buenos AiresApril 27, 2024, 11:00 PM ART
New Zealand – AucklandApril 28, 2024, 2:00 PM NZST

The prelims for the BKFC ‘Knuckle Mania 4’ will be broadcasted for free on YouTube. However, in order to watch the main card, fans will have to spend $29.99 on YouTube PPV. Ahead of the fight, a closer look at what else fans can expect from the event other than Mike Perry’s fight would be interesting to know.

A closer look at the main card for BKFC ‘Knuckle Mania 4’

BKFC ‘Knuckle Mania IV’ shows that Perry vs Alves pips a championship bout for the main event spot at the event. The co-main event on the night is a fight between Terrill and Hunt for the heavyweight championship. However, Mike Perry is one of the biggest names in the promotion and rightfully grabbed the main event spot.

The main card also consists of the following fights:

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mick Terrill for the heavyweight belt
Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell
Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith
Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas.

The card promises to deliver a night of jam-packed action. Now, it will be interesting to see if Mike Perry can continue his undefeated streak and move to 5-0 with BKFC.

