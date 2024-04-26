7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reasons Why Listening to Music While Working Out Is a Good Idea

5-time Mr. Universe Arnold Schwarzenegger, has provided science-backed information to improve one’s workout and health. In a recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnie talks about the benefits of listening to good or certain types of music that enhance energy levels and further help with workouts.

Although listening to music while working out is arguably the norm now, Schwarzenegger explains why and how it helps in his newsletter. The Governator states that while most people listen to music while working out in the gym to fade away the background noise, it actually helps more than one knows. Research suggests that listening to the right music can stimulate an individual’s body and mind. And this is not place-dependent, as this works outside and inside the gym.

Now the question arises: what exactly is the right music? So, the Terminator actor cites a study and mentions that fast-paced music that ideally has a tempo of 170-180 beats per minute helps increase energy levels. And there is more to it. Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that tapping and singing along with the music or song (though it might look odd at times) increases the energy further.

But there is a catch to it. An individual’s music selection and preference play a crucial role here. If someone listens to the music at the required tempo but is not enjoying it, the impact on energy levels won’t be that great. So, an individual’s music preference with the right tempo is the sweet spot for the best results.

While an energy increase from listening to music is a massive benefit, it’s not the only one. As per 7-time Olympia, some studies show that listening to music reduces the perception of fatigue, improves mood, and makes workouts more enjoyable and doable. Though specifically for weight lifting, Arnold writes that listening to music that has a tempo of 120–150 beats per minute works the best.

While music plays a crucial role in increasing energy for a workout, eating a proper diet is of primary importance. And talking about that, Arnie once wrote about particular nutrient intake rules for better workout performance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about how eating the right amount of carbs can help improve workout

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, the Predator famed actor wrote that carbs are not bad for the body if eaten in moderation. In fact, Schwarzenegger mentions that a high carbohydrate intake is recommended if one is “performing a longer endurance-focused workout.”

“If you’re going to do longer-lasting activity.., want to build muscle, or are trying to maximize performance or strength, enjoying pre-workout carbs is probably in your best interest.”

According to the former governor of California, 20–40 grams of carbs before a workout would help in better performance. Schwarzenegger also suggested adding 20–40 grams of protein along with the carbohydrate intake. This suggestion is, however, for people who are aiming to bulk. People who want to lose fat should eat less or no carbs and can have anything caffeine-based as their pre-workout.