“I have been fortunate for receiving gifts from him”: When Sunil Gavaskar gifted Sachin Tendulkar 34 champagne bottles for equalling his world record of Test centuries

In the year 1995, when Sachin Tendulkar was mere six years and eight Test centuries old in his international career, the legendary batter and his idol growing up – Sunil Gavaskar, had so much faith in the former’s batting talent that he even went on to seek his promise to score over 15,000 runs and smash 40 Test centuries by the end of his career.

Tendulkar had managed to catch Gavaskar’s eye ever since he was a teenager, but had already started piling on truckload of runs at the junior level in the city of Bombay. He once even had him got introduced before the Indian cricketers part of the 1987 World Cup squad, when Sachin was providing his services as a ball boy at the Wankhede Stadium.

Over decade-and-a-half later, in the year 2004, Tendulkar managed to stand adjacent to his idol with respect to the Test centuries tally. During team India’s first Test match of the series against hosts Bangladesh, he smashed his 34th century in the format, thereby becoming only the second player in the world to have smashed that many tons in the longest format at that time.

Sunil Gavaskar gifted Sachin Tendulkar 34 champagne bottles

Upon reaching the tally of 34, Gavaskar admitted to have become emotional and relieved at the same time, with the fact that it was an Indian who had managed to get alongside him and become part of the world record.

Moreover, the ‘Little Master’ was present then and there at the match venue, as he congratulated and embraced him near the boundary rope after the century.

Later, in the year 2009, on the occasion of Gavaskar’s 60th birthday, Sachin revealed that the former had gifted him 34 champagne bottles upon achieving the feat, in what was a wonderful gesture he would never forget in his life.

“Afterwards, he gifted me with 34 bottles of champagne for equalling his record of Test centuries. I must say again that I have been fortunate to be receiving gifts from him again and again,” remarked Tendulkar.