“Give him the Prime Minister’s gong”: Matthew Hayden once sarcastically suggested Sachin Tendulkar be made Australia’s PM, after he was awarded with the ‘Order of Australia’

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had once remarked that Australia has been his favourite spot to play Cricket away from India. He further went on to add that his association with the country began in the year 1985 as a 12-year-old, when he used to watch matches in Australia’s most iconic grounds, and in over decade-and-a-half, in 1991-92, the dream to play there turned into reality.

A couple of decades later, when Tendulkar had already registered his name in the list of all-time great batters, then Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard announced that the Indian batter would be conferred with the ‘Order of Australia’ award.

The prestigious award is generally awarded to Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement of a high degree to Australia or humanity at large. The fact that an Indian had been conferred with the same, was certainly a rarest of the rare feat.

Matthew Hayden sarcastically suggested Sachin Tendulkar be made Australia’s PM

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden had joined a significant population of Australia to express his displeasure over Tendulkar receiving the ‘Order of Australia’.

In an Australian radio show, Hayden had remarked that the ‘Master Blaster’ did not deserve the honour, as it should be reserved exclusively for the Australians.

He further went on to say that had Tendulkar been living in Australia, he wouldn’t care even if he was given the Prime Minister’s chair.

“I think it should be exclusive to Australians. There are things that are sacred amongst our country. I understand the point that he is an iconic figure. If Sachin was living in Australia – give him the Prime Minister’s gong I reckon – but the reality of it is he’s living in India,” he said.

Several Australians had expressed their displeasure with the fact that Sachin was preferred over the legendary Aussie leg-spinner Shane Warne, while others were simply unhappy because they thought a prestigious award as such shouldn’t be conferred to someone who they deemed had lied before the ICC to defend Harbhajan Singh and save the face of his country, during the Andrew Symonds racial abuse scandal.