“I have spoken to MS Dhoni”: Jasprit Bumrah reveals discussion with MS Dhoni ahead of leading India for the first time at Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah reveals discussion with MS Dhoni with the former set to don the captaincy hat for the first time ever in competitive Cricket.

With KL Rahul being ruled out due to injury, and more recently team India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma too having to accept his ill fate after contacting with the Coronavirus, Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the new leader of the side for the one-off, rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match against England starting Friday, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Interestingly, Bumrah, who is set to become India’s 36th Test captain, will be team India’s 5th captain in their last eight Test matches, and the 6th in the year 2022 across all formats – their highest ever in a calendar year.

Additionally, Bumrah would now also become only the second fast bowler to captain the Indian Cricket team since 1987, after the legendary Kapil Dev.

Gujarat cricketers to lead India in Men’s Test cricket:

Nari Contractor

Jasprit Bumrah (Vinoo Mankad, former Gujarat, played for Mumbai and Rajasthan when he led India) — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 30, 2022

Post being announced the captain of the side for the Edgbaston Test, an elated Bumrah remarked that he has never had any captaincy idol in the game as all that mattered to him was fast bowling.

However, the 28-year-old did reveal that he had a conversation with the legendary India captain MS Dhoni, who remarked that even he (Dhoni) had never led any team in competitive Cricket before donning the Indian team captaincy hat, and the result is that he ended his career as one of the most successful captains in world Cricket.

“Yeah, captaincy, I have spoken to a lot of players, everybody improves and they keep getting better. Even I have spoken to MS Dhoni, he told me that he captained India straight away, he had never captained anywhere else and he is one of the most successful captains. I am just focusing on how to help the team and not on what I have done before. I will try to contribute to the best of my ability,” exclaimed Bumrah.

A win or even a draw for team India would help them clinch the Test series, which would be their first in England since the year 2007.