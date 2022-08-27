“I liked what I saw of Virat Kohli at the nets”: Rohit Sharma optimistic about Virat Kohli returning to the Indian team after a month

Rohit Sharma optimistic about Virat Kohli: The Indian captain spoke positively about his predecessor ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

Discussions around mental health in the Indian cricket ecosystem have started to happen for the first time. The same wouldn’t have happened had it not been for an interview of former captain Virat Kohli with broadcaster Star Sports Network a day before the start of Asia Cup 2022.

Going to play an international match after seven weeks, Kohli will doubtlessly allure millions of eyeballs in a high-profile India-Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Stadium tomorrow.

Been in the least effective phase of his career in the recent years, the prospect of Kohli returning to form and finishing a rut is being keenly awaited by not just Indian cricket fans but fans of the sport across the world. An example of the same was put on display by Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi as he wished the same to Kohli upon their recent meeting in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma optimistic about Virat Kohli returning to the Indian team after a month

Having watched Kohli from the closest of quarters in his career, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke positively about his predecessor on the eve of India-Pakistan match.

Sharma, who has played 308 matches across formats for India with Kohli also in the Playing XI, claimed to have liked his “form” and “freshness” in the nets ahead of their Asia Cup opener.

“I liked what I saw of Virat Kohli at the nets. He looked in great touch. He is working extremely hard,” Sharma told the reporters.

“And it doesn’t seem like he is thinking too much. He is the same as he was before. He is coming after a month break, so the freshness, which is important for everyone, is there to be seen.” Set to bat in the top-order tomorrow, Sharma and Kohli might as well be seen batting together on Sunday.

Much like Kohli, Sharma also acknowledged that cricketers suffered mentally especially due to the nitty-gritty of playing in the COVID-19 era.