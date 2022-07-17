Virat Kohli ODI runs year by year: Virat Kohli scored most ODI runs in which year

Virat Kohli ODI runs year by year: 2022 has been the worst year for the former Indian captain in terms of batting average in ODIs.

For a large part of his career, former India captain Virat Kohli has received the best of congratulatory and celebratory messages for all that he has achieved in the world of cricket. Arguably the best of his times, Kohli has multiple records to his name across formats.

Having said that, there is no hiding to the fact that Kohli’s numbers across the same formats have dived down to a great extent in the last two years or so.

Kohli, who hasn’t scored an international century since November 2019, has instead received immense support in the last few days with the likes of Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen and Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Pietersen backing him to return to form pretty soon.

Continually backed by the team management and captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli is currently playing the third ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester. Rested for the subsequent tour of West Indies, Kohli, much like his plentiful fans, would be keen to contribute significantly in this last match before beginning a rest period.

I will Gave away @imVkohli jersey to my few Lucky’s Followers Next week Please Follow And Rt For Others #ENGvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/i4wEpwpMG8 — Matt Walsh (@mattyvincent44) July 17, 2022

Readers must note that Kohli has scored 150 runs at an average and strike rate of 50 and 98.03 respectively in three innings at Old Trafford in the past.

Virat Kohli ODI runs year by year

While a lot of time is left in 2022 for Kohli to make amends, it is noteworthy that this year is the worst for the right-hand batter in terms of ODI batting average. It is also the first time when Kohli is averaging below 30 in this format.