When $115 Million Net worth MS Dhoni criticised Brett Lee for blocking Sachin Tendulkar in IND vs AUS Sydney ODI in 2012

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is one of the most popular players around. Dhoni may have retired from the international arena, but he is still a regular in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. Apart from the field, Dhoni is a popular figure off the field as well.

Dhoni is certainly the most successful Indian captain with two World Cups (T20 in 2007 and 50-over in 2011) and Champions Trophy under his kitty. He has scored 10773 ODI runs at 50.57 with the help of 73 half-centuries and 10 centuries. He could not justify his talent in tests but still scored 4876 runs.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta regrets not signing MS Dhoni in IPL 2008

Dhoni was called ‘Captain Cool’ due to his calm nature on the field, but sometimes he also criticized the players for their actions. One such incident happened in 2012 in an ODI match between India and Australia in Sydney.

MS Dhoni criticised Brett Lee for blocking Sachin Tendulkar

Australia and India were playing the 10th match of the tri-series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2012. Australia won that match easily, where they scored 252/9 in the first innings, where David Warner, David Hussey and Matthew Wade scored half-centuries. Virender Sehwag took three wickets for the Indian team.

India, in reply, could just score 165 runs and lost the match by 87 runs in the end. The team lost, but the controversial run-out of Sachin Tendulkar grabbed all the headlines. On the last ball of the 7th over, Gambhir called for a single, and Sachin ran, however, Brett Lee blocked Sachin’s path and he got out.

Sachin was clearly frustrated with Lee, and he threw his hands in the air as well. Although, the duo of Simon Taufel and Billy Bowden ruled Sachin out. After the match, Dhoni was clearly frustrated over the actions of Lee, and he said that the actions of Lee forced Sachin to take a longer route, and he did not like that run-out.

“I don’t think that you can justify that Lee was going towards the point fielder. I don’t think he had real business to go over there and to decide to stand just in front of Tendulkar. That means he (Tendulkar) will have to take a longer way across. That is my reading of that particular run-out,” Dhoni said in the post-match conference.

MS Dhoni net worth in 2022

MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but he is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world. In 2022, his net worth is said to be around $115 million (as per CA knowledge). He is active in the IPL and earns INR 12 crores per season with CSK. He has a house in Ranchi worth around INR 18 crores, Dhoni also has other real estate properties around the country.

Dhoni is one of the most popular figures within the brands, and he endorses brands like Unacademy, Indigo Paints, GoDaddy, Orient, Oreo, etc. He is one of the highest-paid figures in brand endorsements as well.