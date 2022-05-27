“I should succeed or fail on my own terms”: R Ashwin unbothered about what people have to say about him

R Ashwin has played a very crucial part for Rajasthan Royals in their brilliant campaign in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Rajasthan Royals did a brilliant job in the IPL auction, and the results were clearly visible on the field as well. They finished in the top-2 slots, and they will have yet another shot at the finals when they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier-2.

The idea of buying a potent bowling attack has done wonders for them. R Ashwin has played a huge part in the success of the Royals this season with both bat and the ball. Ashwin has scalped 11 wickets this season at an economy of 7.33, whereas he has scored 185 runs at a strike-rate of 146.82.

R Ashwin opens up about people’s perceptions about him

Rajasthan Royals have released a video on their social media handles with R Ashwin. R Ashwin said that the people have a lot of perceptions about him, but he thinks that he has a method in his madness.

“I’ve always believed there has been a method to my madness. That madness is more of perception to people that are looking at me and watching me,” Ashwin said in a video released by Rajasthan Royals.

R Ashwin also insisted that he does not bother about what people think about him and he just try to play and fail on his own terms in life and cricket.

“For me, I’ve never really bothered about what somebody has to think about me,” Ashwin added.

“I believed firmly that I should succeed or fail only on my own terms.”

Apart from showing his class in bowling, Ashwin has been incredible with the bat as well this season. He played a blinder against Lucknow Super Giants in the last league match to seal the top-2 spot for the Rajasthan Royals. He said that the Rajasthan Royals has given him the freedom to express himself.

“The opportunity to bat and a telling contribution has come my way this year,” Ashwin said in the video.

“I think the franchise and the people in this team have given me that cushion and freedom to where I can take off and push off.”