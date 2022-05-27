Cricket

“I should succeed or fail on my own terms”: R Ashwin unbothered about what people have to say about him

R Ashwin has played a very crucial part for Rajasthan Royals in their brilliant campaign in the Indian Premier League 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Draymond Green firing up Miami so they and Celtics absolutely kill each other before Finals": NBA Twitter calls out Warriors forward's mind games after he and Dubs win WCF against Mavs
Next Article
Riot Dev responds to VALORANT community backlash after recent Ask VALORANT
Cricket Latest News
Faf du Plessis vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list: Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult IPL record
Faf du Plessis vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list: Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult IPL record

Faf du Plessis vs Rajasthan Royals: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing…