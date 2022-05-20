Cricket

“I just brought out the David Warner inside me”: R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium

"I just brought out the David Warner inside me": R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Turned out to be a great all-rounder for us": Sanju Samson sings praises of R Ashwin batting performance for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I just brought out the David Warner inside me": R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium
“I just brought out the David Warner inside me”: R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium

R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration: The spinner from Rajasthan Royals was jubilant after…