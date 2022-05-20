“I just brought out the David Warner inside me”: R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium

R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration: The spinner from Rajasthan Royals was jubilant after winning a match with the bat in hand.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has disclosed that he was informed about the team management’s batting expectations from him before the start of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan, who have played with a batter short on multiple occasions this season, haven’t hesitated from promoting Ashwin up the order to add depth to their batting. In return, Ashwin has responded to the additional responsibility by retiring out, scoring a maiden T20 half-century against Delhi Capitals and playing a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings tonight.

“It was a special day for us. Finishing with a win and getting two bites of the cherry was important. The communication was clear before the season on what I needed to work on. The management had ensured my role was well-defined, I opened [in] practice games. I was told I’ll play in the powerplay but not at the death [laughs],” Ashwin told Star Sports at the toss.

R Ashwin jokes about his winning celebration in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match

Ashwin, who broke an all-important 83-run second-wicket partnership by dismissing Devon Conway in the first innings, gave away only 28 runs in his four-over spell at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

However, it was his performance with the bat in hand which earned him his fourth match award in the IPL. Coming in to bat at No. 5 with his team needing 75 runs off 52 balls to win the match, Ashwin scored a match-winning 40* (23) with the help of two fours and three sixes.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson sings praises of Ravi Ashwin’s batting performance in IPL 2022

A cunning operator on a cricket field despite claiming to not have “enough power” as contemporary big-hitters, Ashwin credited RR support staff for bringing the best out of him as a batter in the shortest format. Having sealed a chase, a jubilant Ashwin was seen replicating Delhi batter David Warner’s jump celebration.

“I have understood the game well and am innovative. I don’t have enough power, credit has to go to Rajamani [Prabhu, Strength Specialist] and Zubin Bharucha [Development and Performance Director].

“They’ve understood my nature and that I don’t bat the same every game. They’ve given me encouragement and I’ve practiced a lot. Glad we’re in the playoffs. I brought the David Warner inside me [laughs],” Ashwin added.