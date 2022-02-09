“I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati”: Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction

Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph: The West Indian fast bowler seems to have impressed the former Indian spinner.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has found a supporter in former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan advocating for Joseph days before the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction is a great sign for the 25-year old player.

In the two ODIs that Joseph has played during the ongoing tour of India, his four wickets have come at an average of 20.25, an economy rate of 4.76 and a strike rate of 25.5. More important than the numbers, Joseph’s achievement lies in him dismissing the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first ODI.

In the second ODI today, Joseph conceded only 36 runs despite bowling seven overs in the first and third powerplay. Joseph’s immaculate lines and lengths didn’t allow any chance to the Indian batters regarding opening their arms.

Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction

Harbhajan, who is part of a four-member Hindi commentary panel at Star Sports for this series, was on air when he publicly endorsed for Joseph’s prospects of earning in crores in the auction later this week.

Joseph had made his IPL debut in 2019 after being included as a replacement for injured fast bowler Lasith Malinga at Mumbai Indians. It was in his debut match itself that Joseph had picked best bowling figures in an IPL innings.

Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Joseph had registered match-winning figures of 3.4-1-12-6 powering Indians to a 40-run victory.

Kon banega crorepati in the #IPLAuction I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 9, 2022

In what remains Joseph’s only IPL season till date, his six wickets in three IPL matches have come at an average of 14.50, an economy rate of 10.04 and a strike rate of 8.67.

Readers must note that Joseph has registered for IPL 2022 auction with a base price of INR 75 lakh. Having represented St Lucia Kings in Caribbean Premier League 2021, the right-arm bowler had played for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League before joining the national squad in India.