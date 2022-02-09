Cricket

“I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati”: Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction

"I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati": Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"It's not good for me"- Max Verstappen is not willing to go through the same rough battle of 2021 with Lewis Hamilton in 2022
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati": Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction
“I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati”: Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction

Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph: The West Indian fast bowler seems to have impressed the…