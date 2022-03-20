“I think Delhi is in trouble”: Aakash Chopra reckons Delhi Capitals are in great deal of concern ahead of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra reckons Delhi Capitals might find it difficult to compete during the initial few matches of the upcoming season of IPL.

When Delhi Capitals (DC) would face Mumbai Indians (MI) during their opening match of the season on March 27, their eyes would be as focused as ever on the elusive silverware, which has not embraced then even once during fourteen years of the league’s existence.

However, despite having performed decently enough at the auction table the previous month, Delhi have found themselves in some spot of bother even before the commencement of the season.

With as many as three bilateral series currently underway across different parts of the world involving some top T20 stars in action, it seems that the Delhi side are likely to be affected the most.

Aakash Chopra reckons Delhi Capitals are in trouble

The Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, will be without the services of their Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who will be part of his national side for the limited Overs series against Pakistan until April 5.

Apart from him, David Warner, who is likely to attend late Shane Warne’s funeral on March 30, will remain unavailable for at least three matches for his franchise as well.

Former Indian batter-turned commentator Aakash Chopra, reckons that the unavailability of some of its top overseas picks might land Delhi in trouble.

“Mitchell Marsh is not available, so you are now looking at Yash Dhull, Kona Bharat, Mandeep Singh maybe. These are not really the like-for-like replacements,” Chopra remarked in Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan’.

“You don’t have Shikhar (Dhawan), you don’t have Shreyas Iyer either. So, when you look at the batting order and the availability of the overseas players, I think Delhi is in trouble. When they start, they’re not starting strongly,” Aakash further added.

Delhi Capitals to miss Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman as well

Joining the list, Capitals’ two overseas bowlers in South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who are representing their respective countries in the ongoing South Africa versus Bangladesh ODI series, are likely to miss Delhi’s opening match of the season as well, with the series ending on March 23.

