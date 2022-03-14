IPL 2022 player availability: List of overseas players likely to miss few matches of IPL 2022

IPL 2022 player availability: Quite a few overseas T20 stars are set to miss the initial few matches of the 15th season of the IPL.

The 15th season of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from March 26, with the league phase of the tournament to take place across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

The cash-rich league, however, might witness its top overseas stars to mark their unavailability during the initial few matches for their respective franchises owing to national commitments and/or quarantine measures due to COVID-19. It is worth mentioning that players transferring from one bio-bubble to another are not required to undergo a three-day quarantine as mandated by the BCCI.

At least twenty-odd players belonging from Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies, and Bangladesh are highly likely to miss at least one match each for their respective franchises with three bilateral series involving these countries set to clash with the IPL 2022 schedule.

Bilateral series during IPL 2022

West Indies are currently hosting a three-match Test series against England, with the third and final Test scheduled to end on March 29 (fifth day).

Pakistan are presently hosting Australia in a historic three-match Test series, with the third and final Test to take place from March 21-25. The Test series would be followed by a three-match ODI series and a lone T20I, which would end on April 5.

South Africa would then host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series from March 18-23, followed by a two-match Test series from March 31-April 12 (fifth day of final Test).

IPL 2022 player availability

England and West Indies players’ availability in IPL 2022

The likes of Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Kyle Myers (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG), Alzarri Joseph (GT), and Mark Wood (LSG) are set to miss at least one match each for their respective franchise in IPL 2022.

South Africa and Bangladesh players’ availability in IPL 2022

With the upcoming series between the two sides set to be played in a ‘managed environment’, as against within a bio-bubble, the players would have to undergo a three-day quarantine while also expect a negative COVID-19 test result in order to join their respective IPL squads.

Depending upon their selection in the Test series that would follow the ODIs, South African players might miss one to five initial IPL matches for their teams.

These players are: Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Dwaine Pretorius (CSK), Quinton de Kock (LSG), Rassie van der Dussen (RR), Marco Jansen (SRH), Lungi Ngidi (DC), Aiden Markram (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), David Miller (GT).

Anrich Nortje is also highly likely to miss quite a few matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC) owing to a serious hip injury.

Australia players’ availability in IPL 2022

The likes of Mitchell Marsh (DC), Jason Behrendorff (RCB), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Nathan Ellis (PBKS), Sean Abbott (SRH), and Aaron Finch (KKR) are part of the limited Overs squad versus Pakistan and are likely to miss at least four matches for their respective franchises in the upcoming IPL.

David Warner (DC), Pat Cummins (KKR) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) are only part of the ongoing three-match Test series, and hence might miss only one match for their respective teams.

Warner, however, might miss an extra couple of matches for DC, as he has decided to attend Shane Warne’s funeral on March 30.

RCB’s Glenn Maxwell, who is set to marry his Indian-origin fiancee on March 27, is also likely to miss at least a couple of matches for the franchise.