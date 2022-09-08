Cricket

“I think Dinesh Karthik will be playing today’s game as a finisher”: Robin Uthappa wants Rishabh Pant to be dropped in India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Robin Uthappa has said that Dinesh Karthik should play the role of a finisher in India vs Afghanistan match with Pant getting dropped.
Rishikesh Sharma

