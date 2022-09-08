“I think Dinesh Karthik will be playing today’s game as a finisher”: Robin Uthappa wants Rishabh Pant to be dropped in India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Robin Uthappa has said that Dinesh Karthik should play the role of a finisher in the India vs Afghanistan match with Pant getting dropped.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, India were the favourites to win the tournament, but they lost both of their Super 4 games and got eliminated from the tournament. First Pakistan defeated them by 5 wickets and the defeat against Sri Lanka ended their campaign.

The selection process has been heavily criticized by experts around the world. Dinesh Karthik’s absence from the playing eleven, and the decision of Deepak Hooda as a finisher has not worked for the Indian team. The death bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been very average so far.

India will now face Afghanistan in their last Super 4 match, and this game has no significance in the context of the tournament. Team India would want to figure out their best combination in this game as the deadline for announcing the T20 World Cup squad is coming nearby.

Robin Uthappa wants Dinesh Karthik back in India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Indian batter Robin Uthappa has said that he wants Dinesh Karthik to play the role of a finisher in the game against Afghanistan. Uthappa believes that Rishabh Pant may get dropped from the playing 11, and Deepak Hooda can get shifted to the number 5 role. The absence of Dinesh Karthik has been under the radar.

“I think Dinesh Karthik will be playing today’s game as a finisher. He and Hardik Pandya will be the finishers at No. 6 and 7. I feel Rishabh Pant might be dropped and Deepak Hooda will bat at No. 5,” Robin Uthappa said as per quoted by Times Now.

Every day may not be our day but we stay strong and move on. 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Gmi4ATP5VE — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2022

Uthappa also believes that Deepak Chahar may get the opportunity in the game against Afghanistan. He insists that Chahar had a good outing in the series against Zimbabwe, and he can do great against Afghanistan. Chahar was a part of the standby list, and he has replaced Avesh Khan in the main squad now.

“In bowling, I think Deepak Chahar will play because India will try a few experiments because this is their only opportunity. He is coming from a break and had a good outing against Zimbabwe, so he deserves an opportunity,” Uthappa added.

Uthappa also said that India should trust Axar Patel in the playing 11 as he can be a like-to-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.