“I think India and Australia”: Ricky Ponting picks his finalists for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Ricky Ponting has picked India and Australia as the two finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup in October in October.

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to start from 16 October 2022 in Australia. Ahead of the Super-12 stages, the qualifier stages will be played to select the four qualifier teams to join the already eight qualified teams.

Australia won the last T20 World Cup in UAE by defeating New Zealand in the finals. In their home conditions, the Australian team will again be a team to beat in the tournament. The two-time champions West Indies will have to pass the qualifier stages in order to reach the Super-12 stages.

Ricky Ponting picks his ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finalists

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has picked his finalists for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He has picked the defending champions Australia and India as his finalists for the mega event. India failed to reach the knockouts last time around, but Ponting thinks that they will go through to the finals this time.

“I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final,” Ponting said to ICC.

Ponting said that the Australian team will get the advantage of home conditions this time around. Australia won the World Cup last time around, but Ponting said that the win was sweet, but not remarkable.

“The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia’s win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them,” Ponting said.

“The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it.”

Ponting said that India, Australia and England will be the top 3 teams in the T20 World Cup. He said that the English team has some T20 superstars in their ranks, and they will be a team to beat in the tournament.