Cricket

“I think India and Australia”: Ricky Ponting picks his finalists for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Ricky Ponting has picked India and Australia as the two finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup in October in October.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
England vs South Africa T20 head to head record: ENG vs SA head to head records and T20 stats
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Ricky Ponting has picked India and Australia as the two finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup in October in October.
“I think India and Australia”: Ricky Ponting picks his finalists for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Ricky Ponting has picked India and Australia as the two finalists of the ICC T20…