“I thought this might be the end”: Ben Stokes reveals frightening health scare experience ahead of the Ashes 2021-22

Ben Stokes is battling to be fit for the first Ashes 2021 test in Brisbane after he got hurt during training at the nets in Gold Coast.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start in Australia from 8th December in Brisbane. Two traditional rivals will face off against each other for the prestigious Ashes urn. The talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to make his return in the Ashes 2021. It was looking like Stokes will miss his second continuous away Ashes, but he is finally back in the team.

Ben Stokes has not played a single game since July due to a finger injury and mental health issues. He recently had a second operation on his injured finger. The gun all-rounder, whose Headingley heroics are still fresh, was not a part of England’s 17 men initial Ashes squad.

Ben Stokes reveals frightening experience ahead of the Ashes

In a recent interview, Ben Stokes revealed a frightening health scare that happened to him. He was taking a tablet, but it got stuck in his windpipe, and Ben was unable to breathe.

“It was actually down to a simple tablet that went down the wrong way and got stuck in my windpipe causing me to choke horribly before the glands in my face went into overdrive to flush it out,” Stokes wrote in The Daily Mirror.

“Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end. We’ve all had those moments when something gets stuck in the throat, and usually someone can help you out.”

“But I was on my own in my room and I couldn’t breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve… it was a genuinely frightening experience.”

“The team doctor came to see me straight away and she explained what had happened with the body reacting the way it did.”

“I’m glad it did, even though I was a mess.”

Ben Stokes smashing them in England training 👌 pic.twitter.com/S5tSFItq5n — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 25, 2021

Ben Stokes got hurt during the training at the Gold Coast on 28 November 2021. However, Ashley Giles is hopeful that Ben Stokes will play the first test in Brisbane.

“I’m hopeful and I’d always like to be confident, but we’ve got to treat Ben carefully, as we would anyone else who’s been in that position, of not having a lot of cricket under their belts,” Giles said.

England’s red-ball specoalosts are training at the gold coast, whereas the T20 World Cup squad members are in isolation.