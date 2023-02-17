“I took it because I saw nothing wrong with it”: When Shane Warne offered R200,000 to Helen Cohen Alon to keep her shut about sexual harassment claims

Former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne, passed away last year due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne was one of the greatest to ever play the game, and the whole cricketing world went in shock after the demise of the legendary spinner. Recently, he was given a tribute at the MCG as well on the 1st day of the Boxing Day Test.

Warne was a magician on the field, and he was the first bowler in history to surpass the milestone of 700 Test wickets. He is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests just behind Muttiah Muralitharan. The career of the leg-spinner was full of controversies, that’s why it is said that youngsters should not idolize Warne for his off-the-field activities.

Warne was once accused by an adult movie star, Valerie Fox, of assaulting her in a bar, whereas a nurse from England also accused Warne of misbehaving with her. Once Warne’s poker ads were shown on adult websites.

When Shane Warne offered R200,000 to Helen Cohen Alon to keep her mouth shut

Shane Warne has been through a lot of sexual scandals in his life, and he was again involved in a controversy in 2003. Warne allegedly sent sexual texts to a South African lady named Helen Cohen Alon. Alon was a 45-year-old divorced mother of three and grandmother of one.

Alon said that Warne sexually harassed him, and he wanted to prove to the world that she was not lying. Although, it was later revealed that Gary Verajes, a friend of Warne, offered her an amount of R200,000 to keep her mouth shut. However, she received just R100,000, and that’s why she came in public.

Alon revealed that Verajes kept a condition on her that she will be getting the rest of R100,000 only if she gives her sim card to him. When these things went in public, Alon was criticized as well in public, to which Alon said that she saw nothing wrong with it.

“I never asked for it. I took it because I saw nothing wrong with it,” Alon said.

The saga did not end well for Alon as she was sent to prison for 18 months extorting the Australian leg-spinner.