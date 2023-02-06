Shane Warne, who used to raise funds for charity via poker ads, was once reprimanded by brother for visibility of ads on adult websites

Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, who passed away last year had an impact on the game that can never be erased. Warne, who was the first bowler to surpass the milestone of 700 Test wickets finished as the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne was a controversial personality, and he was engaged in quite a few events throughout his career. He missed the 2003 World Cup due to doping, was once accused of passing information to a bookmaker, etc. Warne even had a fight with players like Steve Waugh, Arjuna Ranatunga, Muttiah Muralitharan, Marlon Samuels, etc.

Despite all of these stuffs, Warne was loved and admired by many of his rivals as well. Kevin Pietersen was a close friend of Warne, and he even blamed the media for tarnishing his image. Even Anil Kumble said that Warne always took good care of his friends.

Shane Warne was once reprimanded by brother for visibility of ads on adult websites

In 2012, Shane Warne found himself in yet another controversy when his poker advertisements were visible on adult websites. In the video, Warner was smiling and throwing cards & chips towards the camera promoting the 888 Poker platform. However, James Erskine, Warne’s manager, said that both of them were unaware of the event.

“No, Shane nor I were aware of the888 Poker Site appearing on porn sites,” Erskine told the Daily Telegraph.

Warne revealed that 888 Poker has played a huge part in raising money for children’s charities in the Shane Warne Foundation. Jason Warne, brother of Shane, was the general manager of the Shane Warne Foundation, and he said that he will inform about the same to board members.

“It’s something that I’ll speak to the board about and get their opinions on, but it’s not something I really want to take a stand on myself just off the cuff,” Jason Warne said.

“I actually look forward to having a conversation (with Shane’s) management and find out what their position is and convey that to our board and we’ll make a decision from there.”

It was not the first time that Warne was engaged in a controversy related to adult websites. Valerie Fox, an adult movie star, once accused Warne of assaulting her in a nightclub in London.