“I used to follow Manchester United”: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his favourite Premier League team during his County stint with Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed Manchester United as his favourite football team in interaction during his County Stint with Sussex.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara reaped a fair amount of success in the 2022 County Season with Sussex in both red-ball and white-ball cricket. He signed with Sussex as an overseas player, and he became a favourite in the team due to his incredible performances.

Pujara is the 2nd highest run-scorer of County Championship division 2, where he scored 1094 runs in 8 matches at a splendid average of 109.40. He scored 5 centuries in the tournament, where 231 was his highest score. Although, Pujara’s performance with the white ball surprised everyone.

Pujara captained Sussex in the Royal One Day Cup, where he was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 624 runs at an average of 89.14 with the help of 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his favourite Premier League team

Cheteshwar Pujara talked about some football during his County Stint with Sussex. Brighton and Hove Albion is a Premier League club that belongs to the same city. Pujara said that everyone in the Indian team has their own personal favourites, and he called Manchester United his personal favourite team.

“Premier League is quite big in India. People will wake up early in the morning,” Cheteshwar Pujara said.

“If you ask about my personal favourite, I used to follow Manchester United. Even in the Indian cricket team, each player has its own favourite team. They follow the game, they love football. And even people back home wake up early to watch the Premier League.”

The love affair of Indian players with football is quite clear. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is an ardent Real Madrid fan, and he even is the ambassador of the club in India. Virat Kohli has so many times revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he also supports Manchester City in the Premier League.

Even players like Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant share a lot of content about football. Cheteshwar Pujara once revealed in “Breakfast with Champions” that Indian players love playing FIFA on the PlayStation.