“I was bowling ‘Bumrah’s'”: Hobart Hurricanes signs Jasprit Bumrah’s action imitator Paddy Dooley for BBL 2022-23

Hobart Hurricanes have signed Paddy Dooley for BBL 12 who made his debut last year and is famous for his action like Jasprit Bumrah.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start in December 2022, and all the teams are trying their best to strengthen their squad. After the International player’s draft, every team have signed three overseas players in their squad.

Hobart Hurricanes signed the Pakistan trio of Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf in the Draft, and they had already retained their core ahead of it. With the likes of Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Tim David, Riley Meredith, etc, they have some great players for the upcoming season.

Hobart Hurricanes signs Paddy Dooley for BBL 12

Hobart Hurricanes have signed spinner Paddy Dooley for the upcoming BBL season on one season deal. Dooley made his BBL debut last season for Brisbane Heat as a Covid substitute. He played one match, where he failed to pick a wicket but conceded just 25 runs in 4 overs. A lot of experts were impressed by Dooley’s bowling.

Dooley’s bowling action also got a lot of attention as it is quite a unique one. Ahead of his debut, Dooley said that he got his action inspired from Indian bowler Jaspit Bumrah, who was at his very best on the 2018-19 tour. He said bowling with Bumrah’s action helped him in getting his rythm.

“He absolutely dominated and like anyone after watching the Test you play backyard cricket and you start imitating all the players,” Dooley told 4BC ahead of his debut.

“I was bowling ‘Bumrah’s’ and then I thought ‘this is actually pretty good for my rhythm’ so I started bowling my offies with it and it worked quite well and just went with that.”

Arms everywhere! 🤪 To celebrate the return of Paddy Dooley in #BBL12, enjoy some of the wildest bowling actions we’ve seen in BBL… pic.twitter.com/C9dZGbUybK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) September 8, 2022

In the recent Queensland’s new KFC T20 Max competition, he scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 7.97. Shadab Khan will lead the spin bowling of the Hobart Hurricanes, and Dooley can be a great asset to the team.