A Virat Kohli Fan, Hobart Hurricanes’ Nikhil Chaudhary Had Hit 2 Sixes In A Rashid Khan Over Before BBL Debut

Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary recently made his Big Bash League debut for Hobart Hurricanes. In doing so, he became the second Indian player after Unmukt Chand to play in the tournament. Although not in a flourishing manner like Chand, even Chaudhary had started his competitive career in the Indian domestic circuit.

Born on May 4, 1996, Chaudhary made his professional debut for Punjab during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2016/17 match against Haryana in Nadaun. Less than five weeks later against the same opposition, he made his List A debut in Vijay Hazare Trophy in the national capital.

Chaudhary, who could play only 12 T20s and a couple of List A matches for Punjab across three domestic seasons, decided to shift base to Australia in a bid to resurrect his cricketing career. If reports are to be believed, disappointment with regard to corruption in the Indian cricket system forced him to relocate to another nation.

If truth be told, he couldn’t really deliver for Punjab either. In the shortest format, he managed to score 106 runs at an average and strike rate of 17.66 and 130.86 respectively apart from grabbing a couple of wickets at an economy of 8. In the List A format, he scored 25 whilst also picking a wicket.

Nikhil Chaudhary Landed In Australia Days Before Outbreak Of COVID-19 Pandemic

All-rounder Chaudhary’s career in Australia kick-started by plying his trade for Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club, Brisbane. It was during his stint in grade cricket that he caught the eyes of Hurricanes’ scouts. Thereby, earning a maiden BBL contract. Unsurprisingly, he was elated post accomplishing one of his major cricketing goals ahead of the ongoing 13th season of the tournament.

“My first goal when I moved to Australia was to be playing in the Big Bash. I would describe myself as a finisher, I’ll be there at the end in the last couple of overs scoring a couple of big ones and finishing the game for the team that will be my goal for this year,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying by his BBL club.

Chaudhary, who finishes innings and bowls leg-spin, made his BBL debut against Perth Scorchers at the Optus Stadium earlier this month. With HH reeling at 28/4, the right-handed batter played a clutch knock of 40 (31). In his two innings thus far, his 72 runs have at an impressive strike rate of 153.19.

Nikhil Chaudhary Is A Fan Of Virat Kohli

Registered as a local player by Hobart, it is safe to assume that Nikhil Chaudhary must’ve received Australian citizenship by now. In an interview with 7 seas tv Australia last month, the 27-year old player, a die-hard fan of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, claimed to have not miss a single innings of his.

Additionally, Chaudhary is looking forward to bowling to Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate in the Indian Premier League.

Fortunate enough to have faced Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers spinner Rashid Khan in a trial match before ICC T20 World Cup last year, Chaudhary’s confidence must’ve received a shot in the arm after hitting him for two sixes in an over. Had it not been for a back injury to the star player, Chaudhary would’ve faced him again at the Adelaide Oval next month.

With a plethora of T20 leagues up and running across the globe, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chaudhary is spotted extending the wings of his T20 career in the near future.